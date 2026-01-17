Galway secure Walsh Cup after beating Dublin on penalties

Dioralyte Walsh Cup final

Galway 1-16

Dublin 2-13

Galway win 2-1 on penalties

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

GALWAY ARE Walsh Cup champions for the fifth time, Micheal Donoghue’s crew coming out on top after a penalty shoot-out to claim Leinster hurling’s pre-season silverware.

Conor Cooney’s levelling point four minutes into stoppage time sent the game to penalties at Parnell Park, and despite missing their first two attempts, Galway eventually overcame the hosts with successful conversions from rising star Ciaran Leen and Colm Molloy.

They were grateful also to goalkeeper Eanna Murphy, who, after missing a penalty, pulled off saves from All-Star Cian O’Sullivan and Conor Donohoe while Dublin duo Sean Brennan and Ronan Hayes were off target with their attempts.

It’s Galway’s first Walsh Cup success since 2023, though boss Donoghue will be just as glad to get out of Dublin with no fresh injuries ahead of next weekend’s trip to Tipperary for their National League opener.

Evan Niland was Galway’s leading scorer with 0-7 and took the Man of the Match award while Conor Whelan struck their only goal in a gruelling contest between two old rivals on a heavy pitch.

Dublin will kick themselves for not holding out and taking a ninth title themselves, as Donohoe had put them ahead before Cooney levelled at the death.

The bigger picture for last season’s All-Ireland semi-finalists is that it was their fourth game in the competition and amounted to more precious game time ahead of next weekend’s Division 1B League opener against Clare.

Both sides were down key players and took the opportunity to experiment a week out from the start of League action.

Dublin had already used 33 different players in the competition despite operating without experienced performers like Danny Sutcliffe, Fergal Whitely, Daire Gray, Paddy Doyle and John Hetherton.

As for Galway, we still haven’t seen Cathal Mannion in action, while Loughrea’s All-Ireland club final contingent were absent again too.

Galway won a coin toss to advance beyond Kildare, so they only had a semi-final tie against Offaly.

They fielded 25 different players in that match, handing out a whopping 10 debuts, and Donoghue changed things up again for the decider.

Eanna Murphy returned in goals, Conor Whelan made his seasonal return up front, while there were starts for established players like Padraic Mannion, TJ Brennan and Niland.

In all, Galway retained just three players in their lineup — new captain Morrissey, rookie Cian Daniels and Declan McLaughlin — from the team that started against Offaly.

Galway racked up the wides initially, hitting as many scores, four, as wides in the opening quarter and found themselves on level terms at 0-4 apiece.

Dublin surged ahead with 1-1 in the space of 60 seconds or so shortly after, Ollie Gaffney first to react when Sean Gallagher’s long point attempt came back off the crossbar.

Then Conor Burke finished a terrific passing move that started with the Dublin goalkeeper to shove the Sky Blues 1-6 to 0-5 clear.

But six Galway points in a row approaching half-time left them with a narrow 0-11 to 1-7 interval lead.

Donoghue rang the changes again at half-time, bringing on three more players, but things went Dublin’s way initially.

Donal Burke planted a penalty to the net two minutes after the restart and a point from Conor Burke shortly after left the hosts 2-08 to 0-11 up.

The game swung back and forth in an entertaining and hard-hitting second half.

Advertisement

Burke was denied a second when he went for goal with a 39th-minute free that he’d won himself.

Galway were on top at that stage, but three Dublin points in a row from Burke, Cian O’Sullivan and Conor Donohoe tied it up at 2-11 to 1-14.

Both sides held the lead in the closing 10 minutes, and Dublin thought they’d surged to success following points from Conor Groarke and Donohoe, which left them one up in the 64th minute.

Cooney tied it up right at the death for Galway, though, and sent the game to penalties, nailing a long-range free and punching the air in delight as the scoreboard concluded at 2-13 to 1-16.

Galway scorers: Evan Niland 0-7 (0-6f), Conor Whelan 1-0, John Fleming 0-2, Paddy MacCarthaigh 0-2, Declan McLoughlin 0-2, Alex Connaire 0-1, Tom Monaghan 0-1, Conor Cooney 0-1 (0-1f).

Dublin scorers: Ollie Gaffney 1-0, Donal Burke 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Davy Keogh 0-2, Conor Burke 0-2, Cian O’Sullivan 0-2, Conor Donohoe 0-2, Conor Groarke 0-1.

GALWAY

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

3. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – Captain)

4. Seán Murphy (Clarinbridge)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins)

7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

9. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

12. Paddy MacCárthaigh (Sarsfields)

11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

14. Declan McLaughlin (Portumna)

15. Ciaran Leen (Craughwell)

SUBS

19. Daniel Comar (Kilnadeema Leitrim) for Daniels (h/t)

22. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell) for Leen (h/t)

21. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore) for Connaire (h/t)

23. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’) for McLoughlin (45)

24. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim) for Whelan (45)

17. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore) for Murphy (51)

20. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore) for Mannion (51)

18. Michael Power (Tynagh Abbey Duniry) for Niland (57)

DUBLIN

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

4. Cathal Kennedy (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

19. Sean Gallagher (Naomh Barrog)

7. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

20. Conor Groarke (Cuala)

9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

10. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)

11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Ollie Gaffney (Erin’s Isle)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

SUBS

22. Tom Brennan for (Na Fianna) Donal Burke (45)

18. Darragh Kenny (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Gaffney (53)

23. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Keogh (58)

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford).