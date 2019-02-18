This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No logic to his point' - Gaoth Dobhair star McGee addresses Brady's 'piss up' tweet

The former Mayo footballer’s opinion was a rather unpopular one on Saturday night.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:21 AM
By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:21 AM
https://the42.ie/4498910

WHILE THE ENTIRE parish of Gaoth Dobhair drowned their sorrows on Saturday night after their All-Ireland club semi-final loss to Corofin, it was all kicking off elsewhere. 

Ronan Steede with Eamonn Mac Aoidh at the final whistle Eamon McGee at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Former Mayo footballer and pundit David Brady shared his opinion on Twitter and his criticism wasn’t very gratefully recieved by the Donegal clubmen or others across the length and breadth of the country.

“They will when the dust settles & time passes in a quiet moment ask did they pass up the opportunity of a lifetime,” Brady wrote.

“Was there anything they could have done extra..Posting Multiple piss ups won’t win you All Ire & that’s not what winning is about..”

As the night went on, he came in for heavy criticism himself with Gaoth Dobhair star defender Kevin Cassidy leading the charge with his replies.

“Shut the fuck up im not even a midfielder ans [sic] I would still take you to the fucking cleaners you muppet and I would ram that basketball armband up your arse. My club my people,” he first replied at 10.09pm, with more to come.

“Swear to god I wish yo u [sic] were still playing you absolute joke of a okayern” — 11.43pm.

“God bless you David Brady what a player” — 11.48pm.

Before all of that, his team-mate Eamon McGee had hit back with: “Don’t think a few videos of lads drinking in a pub few months ago had much to do with it big guy, I’m guessing Corofin were just a better team today.”

While the Donegal All-Ireland winner missed the homecoming to the Hills as he was at English physicist Brian Cox’s Dublin show, he used that to explain his outlook and to, again reject Brady’s widely unpopular opinion.

“As I learned at Brian Cox on Saturday, the universe is finite and we’re talking about a David Brady tweet for two days here, going into day three,” McGee told OTB AM.

“There’s just no need for it. When Brady sits down and he thinks hard about it, he’s going to realise that there was no logic to his point at all. He doesn’t know how hard we’ve trained, he doesn’t know the preparation, the video work we’ve put in.

“Kevin Cass would have been posting multiple videos the time we won the Ulster, he was possibly Gaoth Dobhair’s best player on Saturday. It didn’t affect his performance. I just don’t see the logic in his point.”

Eamon McGee Eamon McGee in 2015.

Unimpressed by the amount of hype around Brady’s tweet, McGee also noted on the social media platorm that he had watched the game back yesterday and that Corofin being a ‘serious outfit’ should be the main takeaway of the weekend.

The 34-year-old echoed those words this morning, adding that the reason he watched the action back so soon was that he needed closure.

“Coming off the field on Saturday, we thought we had threw it away and that we had the opportunity to win it but what struck me was just the fact that Corofin made us make mistakes,” he said.

“We’d have prided ourselves on our decision making, making the right decisions at the right time. The Corofin goals both came from us giving the ball away. We failed instantly at that with Corofin just going at it and putting us under pressure.

“We always knew, ‘They’re in the All-Ireland semi-final, they’re a brilliant team’, but it’s only when you sit back and look at them [you see that] they’re able just to press the button and up it a few gears.

Corofin stand for the national anthem The Corofin side before the match. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“This is what we should be talking about: Corofin and how bloody good they are.”

In an interesting interview, he spoke candidly about how a county championship title was what he and his team-mates had always chased so winning Ulster was obviously bonus territory but now, the plan is to drive on and go again.

McGee also reflected on the recent tragedy that numbed the parish and surrounding areas: the fatal crash which killed club man Míchéal Roarty and three other young men.

You can listen to the full interview from 30 minutes in, here:

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

