This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale's agent says Madrid fans' treatment of Welshman 'nothing short of a disgrace'

Jonathan Barnett claims his client will not be leaving the Spanish giants this summer.

By Gavan Casey Monday 4 Mar 2019, 1:39 PM
9 minutes ago 298 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4523046
Gareth Bale warms up for Saturday's El Clásico.
Image: AlterPhotos/ABACA
Gareth Bale warms up for Saturday's El Clásico.
Gareth Bale warms up for Saturday's El Clásico.
Image: AlterPhotos/ABACA

GARETH BALE’S AGENT, Jonathan Barnett, has ripped into Real Madrid supporters for their treatment of the star Welsh attacker, and says his client has no intention of leaving the Spanish giants this summer.

Bale was booed by sections of the home support as he was withdrawn on 61 minutes of Saturday’s Clásico defeat to Barcelona at the Bernabeu. He had touched the ball just 20 times before being replaced by Marco Asensio.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barnett lambasted the Madrid fans, claiming they should be kissing Bale’s feet as opposed to criticising him at every turn.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” he said. “Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves.

Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He’s one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.

Spain: Real Madrid-FC Barcelona. La Liga. Date 26 Gareth Bale is applauded by Real manager Santiago Solari having been withdrawn during Saturday's encounter with Barcelona. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Bale has won four Champions Leagues and scored 101 goals in 218 appearances since joining Real from Spurs for £85m in 2013.

And Barnett doesn’t believe the 29-year-old’s stint at the Bernabeu will be cut short after six years, claiming that both the player and the club wish for Bale to stay beyond this summer.

“Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he’s happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him.

There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn’t going anywhere this summer. Despite what’s been reported, he’s content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘He’s a top-class player and he will go and win league titles with other clubs’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Bomb squad and hazmat specialists at Dept of Health after white powder discovered
    Bomb squad and hazmat specialists at Dept of Health after white powder discovered
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie