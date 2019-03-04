Bale's agent says Madrid fans' treatment of Welshman 'nothing short of a disgrace'

GARETH BALE’S AGENT, Jonathan Barnett, has ripped into Real Madrid supporters for their treatment of the star Welsh attacker, and says his client has no intention of leaving the Spanish giants this summer.

Bale was booed by sections of the home support as he was withdrawn on 61 minutes of Saturday’s Clásico defeat to Barcelona at the Bernabeu. He had touched the ball just 20 times before being replaced by Marco Asensio.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barnett lambasted the Madrid fans, claiming they should be kissing Bale’s feet as opposed to criticising him at every turn.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” he said. “Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves.

Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He’s one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.

Gareth Bale is applauded by Real manager Santiago Solari having been withdrawn during Saturday's encounter with Barcelona. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Bale has won four Champions Leagues and scored 101 goals in 218 appearances since joining Real from Spurs for £85m in 2013.

And Barnett doesn’t believe the 29-year-old’s stint at the Bernabeu will be cut short after six years, claiming that both the player and the club wish for Bale to stay beyond this summer.

“Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he’s happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him.

There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn’t going anywhere this summer. Despite what’s been reported, he’s content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.

