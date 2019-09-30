This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Ireland defender McAuley retires from football aged 39

‘I enjoyed every second I wore the Northern Ireland shirt ,’ writes the former Rangers man.

By Emma Duffy Monday 30 Sep 2019, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,338 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4830430
Gareth McAuley celebrates scoring against Ukraine at Euro 2016.
Gareth McAuley celebrates scoring against Ukraine at Euro 2016.
Gareth McAuley celebrates scoring against Ukraine at Euro 2016.

NORTHERN IRELAND DEFENDER Gareth McAuley has called time on his career after 23 years.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement through a lengthy statement on Twitter this morning, adding that “after 23 years playing football it’s time for new challenges.”

McAuley scored nine times in 80 appearances for Northern Ireland and lined out at Euro 2016. The former West Brom and Leicester centre-half began his career at Irish League side Crusaders and finished up at his boyhood club Rangers in 2018/19.

The Larne native also had stints at Lincoln and Ipswich across the water, and at Linfield and Coleraine on home soil.

“I knew last season was going to be my 23rd and final year as a player and I know I’m hanging up my boots for the final time at the right time,” McAuley wrote.

“I pride myself on getting everything possible out of my career and I’m proud to have played with — and against — some of the best players in Northern Ireland, England, as well as representing my country for 14 years.

“I could never have imagined what my career would become when I played for Lisburn Youth as a boy. It’s been a dream, a privilege and an honour to represent so many great clubs and work under managers and coaches who have helped mould my career.”

He added: “I enjoyed every second I wore the Northern Ireland shirt and will be forever thankful for the support I was given.

“Now I’m looking forward to spending time with my wife Fran, my son Bobby and daughter Alexis, and enjoying some of the things I’ve missed out on down the years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie