'It’s highlight reel stuff . . . but always the most effective way to a positive end'

GARRY RINGROSE’S CONTINUING evolution into a world class player was discussed on Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for The42 members, today.

Murray Kinsella said Ringrose’s eye-catching play to set up Jimmy O’Brien for Leinster’s fifth try against Racing 92 in Saturday’s 36-10 win was typical of the centre, where the cleanest line to the best outcome is always his focus.

“He’s a very functional rugby player, everything he does is the most effective way of doing it,” said Kinsella, The42’s rugby correspondent.

“Even that sublime bit of skill off the ground to tee up Jimmy O’Brien . . . Running up chasing the kick he’s calculating what the best solution there is. If he’s slow to the scoop, he maybe gets tackled from behind, maybe the ball gets dislodged. But he recognises he has just about enough space to stoop and transfer in one motion.”

Kinsella added: “He’s really good at calculating all those things and it works both sides of the ball (defence and attack). And he’s not a flash player even though a lot of the stuff he does, it’s certainly not boring, it’s unbelievable giffable and it’s highlight reel stuff and he’s really skilful but it’s always the most effective way to a positive end. And I think that’s just the kind of player he is, and that’s Leinster as well in terms of how they attack and how they function.”

On today’s pod, Kinsella and Bernard Jackman joined Gavan Casey after a huge European weekend for the provinces which yielded mixed results.

The lads discuss Munster’s stirring efforts in Toulouse, and ponder how realistic a prospect it is that we see Bundee Aki in Munster red next season?

Ulster’s performance — and the individual upturns of players like Duane Vermeulen, Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney — bore all the hallmarks of a side which has turned the corner. The lads look ahead to a last-16 clash with Leinster in Dublin.

And Connacht blew a chance for a home run as far as the Challenge Cup final: your analysts give their thoughts on the western province’s selection against Newcastle, as well as Connacht’s coaching future.

