Ringrose named Players’ Player of the Year at Irish players awards ceremony

LEINSTER AND IRELAND centre Garry Ringrose has been named Players’ Player of the Year for 2020 at the annual Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards ceremony.

25-year-old Ringrose was superb throughout the course of the 2019/20 season as he underlined his status as a key man for province and country.

The outside centre recently captained Leinster for the first time, while he is considered to be one of the first names onto the Ireland team sheet.

Ringrose is a key man for Ireland and Leinster. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Ringrose picked up the Players’ Player of the year award ahead of fellow nominees Andrew Conway, John Cooney, and James Lowe.

“It has been a challenging season on and off the pitch, but we have all continued to work hard and learned a great deal from the experience,” said Ringrose.

“It has been a long year so to be recognised in this way by my fellow players means a lot to me. Andrew, John, and James were equally deserving. My sincerest thanks to my family and friends for their continued support and also to those who have made the return to rugby possible.”

Meanwhile, his Leinster and Ireland team-mate Caelan Doris has been named Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year.

22-year-old Doris established himself as a first-choice in Leinster’s back row during the 2019/20 campaign and also made his Ireland debut earlier this year.

Wasps Ladies hooker Cliodhna Moloney scooped the Irish Women’s XVs Player of the Year award after some standout performances for Ireland, while the retiring Louise Galvin was named Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Tullamore man Jordan Conroy was crowned Irish Men’s 7s Player of the Year after finishing the curtailed World Sevens Series as top try-scorer.

Munster lock Billy Holland won the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society award “in recognition of his fundraising efforts in support of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, to the lasting memory of his late daughter Emmeline.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ex-Ireland, Leinster, and Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy was elected into the Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame, while Munster wing Andrew Conway won the Try of the Year award for his outstanding away to the Ospreys in the Champions Cup.

Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards winners:

Players’ Player of the Year: Garry Ringrose

Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year: Caelan Doris

Irish Women’s XVs Player of the Year: Cliodhna Moloney

Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Louise Galvin

Irish Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Jordan Conroy

Zurich Contribution to Irish Society: Billy Holland

Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame: Gordon D’Arcy

Try of the Year: Andrew Conway.