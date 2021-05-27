Dublin-born club captain hailed as he leaves Kilmarnock

TOMMY WRIGHT highlighted Gary Dicker’s service to Kilmarnock as the Killie captain led a long list of players departing Rugby Park following relegation.

The Ayrshire club will play Championship football next season after defeat to Dundee in their Scottish Premiership play-off final.

Boss Wright and the Kilmarnock board moved quickly to begin work on the rebuild and 34-year-old Dicker, who joined the club in 2016, leaves at the end of his contract along with Clevid Dikamona, Aaron Tshibola, Youssouf Mulumbu, George Oakley, Diaguely Dabo, Nicke Kabamba, Danny Whitehall, Danny Rogers and Ally Taylor.

Wright told the club’s official website: “It’s never a nice time when you’re releasing players, and I’d like to thank those leaving for their time at the club.

“In particular, I’d like to thank Gary Dicker. He’s been a wonderful servant and captain for Kilmarnock, someone who I have a lot of time for.

“Difficult decisions have to be made as we look to build for the future.”

Dicker himself also acknowledged his departure with a message on Twitter in which he thanked everyone associated with the club.

Four loan players have departed and returned to their parent clubs; Zeno Rossi, Colin Doyle, Zech Medley and Brandon Pierrick.

Aaron McGowan, Rory McKenzie, Irish midfielder Alan Power and Brandon Haunstrup are under contract for next season, while Innes Cameron has signed a new two-year deal.

New deals will be offered to Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, Greg Kiltie, Mitch Pinnock, Ross Millen, Calum Waters, Kyle Connell and Tomas Brindley, while veterans Chris Burke and Kirk Broadfoot are considering their future.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy