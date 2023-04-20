Strong finish by Waterford's Hurley to first round in Japan

WATERFORD’S GARY HURLEY produced a strong finish to the first round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan to lie four shots off the lead.

Two birdies in his final four holes saw Hurley finish with a three-under 67.

He is in a tie for 30th, with leaders Andy Sullivan and Yeongsu Kim on seven-under after their both fired rounds of 63, after the PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama in Japan.

Hurley was out in one-under for his front nine with eight pars and a single birdie on the 6th. His only dropped shot of the day arrived on the par-four 11th, before he bounced back immediately with a birdie on the 12th, picking up further shots on the 15th and 18th to close out impressively.

Tom McKibbin finished with a one-over 71. The 20-year-old had only one birdie in his round, on the 14th, and two bogeys on the front nine. Brendan Lawlor was 11-over after an 81 in his round.