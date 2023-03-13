Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day as BBC announces social media policy review

LAST UPDATE | 13 minutes ago
GARY LINEKER HAS confirmed that he will return to Match of Day, after an impartiality row with the BBC saw him “step back” just a few days ago.
In a series of tweets sent out this morning, Lineker said that he is “delighted” that he was able to navigate “a way through this” with the BBC.
The BBC has announced that it will begin an independent review of its social media guidelines, which will focus on how they apply to freelancers who work with the broadcaster outside of its newsroom.
In full Lineker’s statement read:”After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.
“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.
“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you
”We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you.”
The news comes after reports of “growing confidence” that the former England player would return to host the popular show following a weekend which saw the BBC’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.
Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new UK government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.
Lineker had commented on a Twitter video put out by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.
“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” Lineker wrote.
Announcing the plans in the Commons, Braverman said asylum seekers arriving illegally will be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being “swiftly removed” to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda. They face a lifetime ban on returning once deported and will never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.
Responding to Lineker’s initial remarks, one Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.
Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.
“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”
He later said: “I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all.”
Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as fellow pundits, presenters and reporters, including Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ian Wright walked out in solidarity with Lineker.
Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with yesterday’s edition following a similar format and running for a reduced 15 minutes.
Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation yesterday and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.
The broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter spent his Saturday afternoon supporting his home club Leicester City as they played Chelsea.
BBC director-general Tim Davie apologised for the disruption to the sporting schedule this weekend but said he will not resign.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has also faced growing pressure to resign as the corporation’s policy on impartiality has been called into question.
Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie