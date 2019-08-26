O'Donovan becomes sixth Irish boat to book quarter-final spot at World Championships

GARY O’DONOVAN HAS booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Austria, after finishing in first place in the LM1x Repechage.

The Skibbereen native becomes the sixth Irish boat to progress to the quarter-finals, and will fight for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday. He held a comfortable lead throughout the race, finishing over three seconds ahead of boats from Brazil, Sweden, Belgium and Uruguay.

There were two other Irish crews in action on Monday, with Hugh Sutton, Ryan Ballantine, Miles Taylor and Jake McCarthy finishing fourth in their heat in the morning. The group will now race in the LM4x Repechage on Tuesday morning.

He will now race in the Quarter Final. #WRChamps #WeAreRowingIreland pic.twitter.com/F3lSXMhMzj — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) August 26, 2019

The M2- Crew of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll came home in third in their Repechage, narrowly missing out by less than a second to the Greece pair. They will now race in the E Final on Thursday.

Among the other Irish boats who have booked their place in the quarter-finals includes the lightweight double pairing of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy. The pair cruised to first place in their heat on Sunday.

The lightweight double crew of Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey have also progressed to the quarter-finals after finishing fourth in their heat.

