Warren Gatland’s team take on their namesakes in South Africa today.
Great picture here of Ali Price getting his try. The Scot – like his team mates, Russell, Harris and Watson – has had a good first-half.
Lions gave us a glimpse of this bit of shape last weekend when Farrell was on.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 3, 2021
Wyn Jones wasn’t able to get the ball away to Biggar under pressure on that occasion but Jamie George does a great job here. pic.twitter.com/roi3H8A4Q2
The Sigma Lions get on the board with a counter-attack as EW Viljoen goes left to right before flicking a long pass out to Tshituka for him to finish - a well taken try! 🏉— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 3, 2021
📺 Watch LIVE on @SkySports Main Event and Action! pic.twitter.com/MbOyqNN2om
Hamish Watson forces his way over under the posts from close range to score the second try for British & Irish Lions 🦁⬇️— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 3, 2021
📺 Catch the action LIVE on @SkySports Main Event and Action! 🏉 pic.twitter.com/fMrVzBGzBd
A lovely chip over the top of the defence from Price and Louis Rees-Zammit chases the kick to grab the ball and score a try to get the British & Irish Lions off to good start! 🦁— Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 3, 2021
📺 Watch LIVE on @SkySports Main Event and Action! pic.twitter.com/zwnTrYdcem
HALF-TIME Sigma Lions 7-21 British and Irish Lions
You have to say that was a dull enough first-half for the most part; while the British and Irish Lions looked really sharp in the opening 10 minutes – and we can’t praise Chris Harris enough for his display – the game lost its flow after that.
The Sigma Lions look average – put it this way the four Irish provinces won’t be quaking in their boots at the idea of playing against them next season.
The biggest winners so far are the seven Irish players who are not on the field. They all looked sharp last weekend; today’s crew of Lions have yet to really hit their stride.
40 minutes Try ruled out
After a review by the TMO, try was ruled out after Courtney Lawes was found guilty of a neck roll at the ruck, prior to Jones getting across. Fine play by Hogg in the build-up to the disallowed score.
TRY LIONS (Wyn Jones) 40 minutes Lions 7-26 British and Irish Lions
38 minutes Lions win a penalty; Harris the victim of a high tackle. He is jumping the queue in the midfield department, Owen Farrell moving down that particular list.
35 minutes – Sigma Lions 7-21 British and Irish Lions
Tshituka has evident quality. He has been tipped for bigger things. This addition to his CV will help him at the Springbok interview stage.
34 minutes TRY SIGMA LIONS (Vincent Tshituka)
Finally, the Sigma Lions score - Vincent Tshituka with it; they stretched the Lions wide, Owen Farrell’s missed tackle proving costly.
TRY (PRICE) Sigma Lions 0-21 British and Irish Lions
31 minutes Another knock on, another scrum, another minute spent watching a referee talk to each front row. Eventually a free kick is given, the Lions attack, Owen Farrell’s kick goes to touch via a deflection. Luke Cowan Dickie takes it quickly and Ali Price takes advantage to score. He has played well, so far, the Scottish scrum-half.
Seriously, if rugby wants to compete with football, they need to stop wasting time around put-ins to every scrum.
29 minutes Fine defence from the Sigma Lions from the British and Irish Lions’ maul; Ali Price makes a half-break, Owen Farrell knocks on. Scrum to Sigma Lions. What is the score in the Euros?
29 minutes Just as we write that, Stuart Hogg makes a lovely break; the Lions win a penalty and Farrell kicks to the corner. The Lions have a fine attacking platform to build from here.
28 minutes
The fizz has gone out of this match, partly because of a fussy referee who is asking for a few too many resets at the scrum; partly because the British and Irish Lions are able to win this game in second gear.
23 minutes – Big effort from the British and Irish Lions in defence there. Jordan Hendrikse, the out half, and PJ Botha, each looked like breaking through gaps but there was some serious organisation on the Lions’ behalf. Owen Farrell did a fine job in there. Big win for the visiting Lions just there.
21 minutes
Fascinating battle at the scrum under the (British and Irish) Lions’ posts. After a couple of resets, the Sigma Lions (or Transvaal to us oldies), get a platform to attack. Good carries by Sbusiso Sangweni, Francke Horn and Vincent Tshituka put the Lions under pressure, Kyle Sinckler penalised for a dangerous tackle. A fourth penalty in five minutes for the Sigma Lions.
They call a scrum despite being offered a penalty under the posts.
16 minutes Finally, some decent play from the hosting Lions, who get territory inside the British and Irish Lions’ 22. They win successive penalties, claim decent line out ball and put in some big carries - Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sbusiso Sangweni and Vincent Tshituka all putting in a shift.
12 minutes – Russell’s cross-kick nearly leads to disaster but Jamba Ulengo narrowly fails to collect it. Ball goes into touch.
10 minutes Chris Harris is the stand-out player so far, although Russell is also impressing thus far, the out-half’s range of passing making the hosting Lions look fairly average. Still, it’s Finn Russell, he’s prone to some naff stuff, too. So far we have only seen the good bits.
06' | @LionsRugbyCo 0 - 14 Lions | @hamishwatson7— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 3, 2021
Farrell adds the conversion.#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/TX7JN0bvDa
7 minutes Lions 0-14 British and Irish Lions
Some impressive stuff thus far from Watson, Russell, Price and Harris, the Scots. But similarly, Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje have also put in some big carries here. The hosting Lions look toothless; the visiting Lions set to put up one heck of a score.
7 minutes TRY LIONS (Hamish Watson)
6 minutes – Stuart Hogg receiving treatment. He collected a high ball but landed nastily on his left ankle. He’s back on his feet but that looked worrying for the Scot.
4 minutes – Lions 0-7 British and Irish Lions
It’s early days but already it looks a serious gulf in class. Russell has started well, although we’ll reserve judgment for some time yet on him.
3 minutes TRY LIONS
Stuart Hogg had to run far too far to take a Garryowen just there; Lions recycle and some nice touches from Jonny Hill, Finn Russell and Chris Harris and then Louis Rees Zammit gets space and that’s something you should not give the Welshman. He scores, Farrell converts.
1 minute Good box kick from Ali Price, Lions make good ground and then Finn Russell sends a crossfield kick into touch.
So we’re off.
Stuart Hogg is set to lead out the Lions.
So, these days it is known as Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg. To you and I, it will always be Ellis Park. The 1995 World Cup was held there, so too Ireland’s games against New Zealand and Wales at that World Cup. Today it hosts the local Lions against the British and Irish Lions.
“Some of biggest legends will not have had a chance to play against the Lions, so it’s huge,” said the South Africa captain, Siya Kolisi. “Every single player in the country worked hard [to make the squad] because they know they may not get the opportunity again. Everyone wants to put their hand up.”
Andy Farrell says the Ireland camp felt Josh van der Flier was unlucky not to get a call from the Lions last week.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 3, 2021
"He was outstanding today."
"He was outstanding today."
Harris • Hill • Rees-Zammit • Watson— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 3, 2021
Your run-on #LionsRugby debutants today - good luck to all four 💪#CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/BEoOGSbmSF
Here are the team’s for this evening’s game.
SIGMA LIONS: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Burger Odendaal, Rabz Maxwane; Jordan Hendrikse, Dillon Smit; Nathan McBeth, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sbusiso Sangweni, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn (captain).
Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Fred Zeilinga, Dan Kriel.
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: Stuart Hogg (captain); Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris, Owen Farrell, Josh Adams; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill; Courtney Lawes, Hamish Watson, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Iain Henderson, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly.
Referee: AJ Jacobs (SAR)
Here is some pre-match reading for you. We have the match preview from Ciaran Kennedy.
The Irish interest is limited to the presence of Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki on the bench. Both men impressed against Japan last week and strong cameos here will further push their case for the Test team.
The man taking Aki’s place, Owen Farrell, is one of Gatland’s more interesting calls. The England and Saracens man was selected as an out-half for the tour, and Gatland has confirmed that he will get his chance at 10 soon, but lines out in the 12 shirt having come off the bench to play in the same position last weekend.
With Finn Russell in the driving seat at 10, it will be fascinating to see how the pair work together.
And here is Sean O’Brien’s interview with us this morning.
“There was a quote from Gats, when they were in Jersey, saying we want to go there and win. It’s the only attitude to have. Sure, South Africa are world champions. Sure, they’ve world class players. But so have we.”
Hello and welcome to this evening’s liveblog as Warren Gatland’s team take on their South African namesakes, the Gauteng Lions, in the second game of their summer, their first on South African soil.
This is Gatland’s third tour as Lions coach.
“I am always nervous in the box, no different to when I was playing,” Gatland said.
“When you’re sitting in the box, your biggest hope is ‘please let us be ahead by 20-30 points with ten minutes to go so I can relax and enjoy the last ten minutes’. That’s often not the case. You are in arm wrestles which go down to the wire.
“I finish afterwards, take off my jacket and I have got sweat under the armpits and a rush of adrenaline.
“I think the thing about rugby at the highest level whether it is Lions or international rugby is that it is agony or ecstasy. There’s nothing in between.”
