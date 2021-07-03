7 mins ago

HALF-TIME Sigma Lions 7-21 British and Irish Lions

You have to say that was a dull enough first-half for the most part; while the British and Irish Lions looked really sharp in the opening 10 minutes – and we can’t praise Chris Harris enough for his display – the game lost its flow after that.

The Sigma Lions look average – put it this way the four Irish provinces won’t be quaking in their boots at the idea of playing against them next season.

The biggest winners so far are the seven Irish players who are not on the field. They all looked sharp last weekend; today’s crew of Lions have yet to really hit their stride.