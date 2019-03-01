Ex-Waterford and Cork City man Holohan joins English National League side

Holohan playing for Waterford against Cork City last season.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan.

The 27-year-old joins the English National League club on a short-term deal until the end of the season, having spent 2018 on the books at Waterford.

Holohan, a native of Kilkenny, was a key player for the Blues last year, making 30 league appearances as they secured a top-four finish in the Premier Division.

“Gavan is a box-to-box midfielder with plenty of energy,” said Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett. “We’ve liked what we’ve seen in training since he came in and he’s a good character who is very hungry for the opportunity.

“The deal we’ve done means we’ve given him the platform to impress us over the next couple of months with a view to next season.”

After four years at Hull City, Holohan returned to Ireland in 2013 to join Drogheda United. He then had spells at Cork City and Galway United before his switch to Waterford.

Hartlepool are currently in 13th place in the top tier of non-league football in England.

