Gavin Bazunu likely to join Stoke on loan, Kelly Brady completes move to Crystal Palace

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is likely to join Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.

Bazunu has found himself suddenly out of favour at Southampton following the loan arrival of Daniel Peretz from Bayern Munich, but has moved swiftly to ensure he is playing regularly to the season’s end. News of Bazunu’s imminent move was first reported by the Irish Independent.

Advertisement

The prospective deal is understood to include an option for Stoke to buy Bazunu following the conclusion of the loan spell.

Stoke are in the market for a goalkeeper following confirmation that first-choice Viktor Johansson is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Stoke – whose sporting director is ex-Irish international Jon Walters – are two places and just one point outside the play-off places in the Championship, and are enjoying a resurgent season under Mark Robins.

Southampton, by contrast, are struggling in 15th, seven points behind Stoke.

Bazunu began the season as Southampton’s first choice goalkeeper, and regained his place having been ousted for seven games by Alex McCarthy. Peretz’ arrival has triggered Bazunu’s characteristic refusal to sit on the bench: though still only 23, he has made more than 200 senior first-team appearances at club and international level.

Meanwhile, US-born Irish international Kelly Brady has completed a move from Athlone Town to Crystal Palace in the second-tier of the women’s Super League.

Brady scored 26 goals in all competitions for Athlone last year, helping the club to a league and cup double while sweeping the season’s individual awards. She has signed an 18-month deal at Palace.

“It feels surreal to be here, I can’t wait to be involved in the great things the girls have been doing this season”, said Brady.