Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joins Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season

STOKE CITY SPORTING director Jonathan Walters has hailed the signing of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

Bazunu comes in to deputise for Viktor Johansson with the Potters’ first-choice keeper sidelined following shoulder surgery.

Stoke currently sit eighth in the Championship, just one point outside the play-off places and only six points back from second-placed Middlesbrough.

“Gavin is a high calibre goalkeeper who has played at the top level for club and country,” Walters said.

“Losing Viktor for a period of time meant that we had to act decisively, and when the opportunity to bring Gavin in came along, we acted quickly.

“Gavin is a goalkeeper who has played in the Premier League, has international experience and knows this division well, having been promoted out of it before. Bringing that experience into the group is valuable between now and the end of the season.

Just as important, from everything we know about Gavin, he’s a top professional with a determined mindset and the right personality.

He’s the type of character who will fit in well into our dressing room, which is something that we place a real importance on.”

With 22 caps for Ireland, Bazunu was a key figure in helping the Saints win promotion to the Premier League two years ago after his €14 million (£12m) transfer from Manchester City. He previously signed for City from Shamrock Rovers.

Bazunu added: “From speaking to Jonathan Walters and some of the players here, I know I’m joining a great club and a brilliant group of lads.

“With the squad fighting for something big, it’s an exciting time for me to join.

We’re in a great position and, if we can put a run of results together, I believe we can make ourselves challengers come the end of the season.”

Elsewhere, Dundalk FC have managed to secure the services of Bohs defender Rob Cornwall.

There were double-takes aplenty also among Irish soccer fans, when Yeovil Town announced that they have signed Troy Perrett on loan from Cardiff City. The man with the familiar-sounding name is a teenage Welsh midfielder.