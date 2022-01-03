Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 3 January 2022
Gavin Bazunu picks up 11th clean sheet of the season as promotion-chasing Portsmouth held

The Dubliner impressed once again in today’s match against Cambridge.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 3 Jan 2022
Gavin Bazunu (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Gavin Bazunu’s fine season continued as he impressed during Portsmouth’s 0-0 draw away to Cambridge today.

The Dubliner, who joined the club on loan from Man City in the summer, picked up his 11th clean sheet in all competitions for Pompey amid this afternoon’s stalemate, which left his side six points off the play-offs in eighth place.

According to Hampshire Live, the 19-year-old was Portsmouth’s most impressive performer, awarding him an 8/10 and noting “did excellently to keep out George Williams and Sam Smith before the break, as well as commanding his box well”.

It builds on the player’s excellent 2021 in which he established himself as Ireland’s number one goalkeeper under Stephen Kenny.

Bazunu was also named RTÉ’s Young Sportsperson of the Year last month, while on Sunday, he featured on an XI of players compiled by Spanish publication Marca who are “set to explode in 2022″.

The teenager was not the only Irish player on display for Portsmouth today, with Shaun Williams, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis also all starting.

Meanwhile, for the hosts, Wes Hoolahan came off the bench and Conor Masterson was an unused sub.

