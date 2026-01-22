Luckless Bazunu facing six weeks out following Stoke loan move

GAVIN BAZUNU WILL miss around six weeks of action through an injury sustained just over a week after joining Stoke City on loan to the end of the season.

Having lost his place to new loan signing Daniel Peretz at Southampton, Bazunu immediately joined Stoke to cover for the injury absence of their first-choice ‘keeper, Viktor Johansson.

Having kept a clean sheet on his debut for Stoke last weekend, Bazunu missed last night’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. Stoke boss Mark Robins has since confirmed that the Irish goalkeeper will be absent for up to six weeks.

“I cannot believe how people are going down with the injuries they are,” Robins told BBC Stoke and Staffordshire. “It is biting us on the backside. Gavin Bazunu will be out for six weeks or so. We are paper thin.”

Bazunu is one of 10 injured first-team players at Stoke at the moment, but the club are nonetheless eighth in the table and only two points outside the play-off places.

A six-week lay-off would see Bazunu return to action ahead of Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia at the end of March, with Bazunu now the number two choice for his country, behind Caoimhín Kelleher.