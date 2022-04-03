Ankle injury makes Coombes a doubt for Munster's Champions Cup tie

JOHANN VAN GRAAN admits Gavin Coombes’ ankle injury is ‘a concern’ ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup first-leg against Exeter.

Coombes damaged his left ankle against Leinster last night to add to a growing injury list. Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo and Dave Kilcoyne all missed last night’s 34-19 defeat at Thomond Park.

“Obviously he will go for a scan,” said van Graan. “He’s obviously a very important player for us. You saw at the start of the game, I thought he carried really well. It’s a big concern for us with what’s ahead.”

The next three weeks are now crucial in determining how this season pans out. Victory over Exeter in the round of 16 Champions Cup tie will ease the pressure somewhat – but the chances of Munster securing a home route through to the URC final have decreased significantly on the back of last night’s loss.

They finish their campaign off with games against Ulster and Leinster away; with a home game against Cardiff the meat in that interpro sandwich. Ulster away is the key one.

“Ulster and Glasgow have 50 points and we have 47, then you have Edinburgh and three South African teams. Every game will matter, specifically that one against Ulster in Belfast.

Joey Carbery reacts to last night's loss. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“They were too good this evening. Our discipline in the first 20, we didn’t adapt quickly enough and then we gave away six breakdown penalties in the first half. That gave them access; their first try is a direct result of it.

“They’re a championship side. We got back ahead, 12-11, after 38 minutes and we give them a 50:22, we get the ball back, our scrum, and they counter ruck and we concede on half time, which was frustrating.

“I felt they took the game away from us between minutes 48 and 60, scored two very good tries. We came back into it on the 69th minute, there were just 10 points in the game at that stage but then we skewed a lineout. We fought until the end, that wasn’t an issue. I feel we played well, but if you give them access they punish you.”

To be fair, they punish most teams, Leinster supplying the vast majority of the starting XV to Andy Farrell in this season’s Six Nations.

“If you look at the players they had on the pitch, they have a phenomenal squad. They have most of the national team. I thought we improved tonight but the fact is we’ve got to improve by more than they are. And that’s not only for us to figure out, it’s for everyone to figure out. They have a 10 point lead with three rounds to go. Our paths will cross again at the Aviva at the back end of May. Who knows where both teams will be?”