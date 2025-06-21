The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Gavin Tiernan beaten in epic Amateur Championship final
LOUTH’S GAVIN TIERNAN was beaten in a thrilling 36-hole battle with America’s Ethan Fang in the Amateur Championship final at Royal St George’s.
Tiernan was an unexpected finalist, ranked outside the 1000 male amateur golfers in the world, at 1340th.
But the 19-year-old more than held his own against the world number seven.
Tiernan found himself one-up after 18 holes, having never trailed in the opening round, before Fang fought back to take a two-up lead as Tiernan registered bogeys across three of his first five holes.
Yet Tiernan battled back and excellent putts on the 16th and 17th put the pair level again moving toward the 36th hole.
A superb approach shot from Fang then set up the American to birdie the hole and claim the title.
Fang’s reward includes an invitation to play at next month’s Open in Royal Portrush, along with the 2026 Master and US Open.
