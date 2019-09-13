This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuohy and O'Connor help Geelong get back on track with win in 2019 AFL finals

Geelong defeated West Coast Eagles this morning with the Irish duo in action.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 13 Sep 2019, 3:05 PM
33 minutes ago 651 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4808221

IRISH PLAYERS ZACH Tuohy and Mark O’Connor are still in the hunt for glory in the 2019 AFL Finals after helping Geelong Cats to victory this morning against West Coast Eagles.

afl-cats-eagles Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong against West Coast Eagles. Source: AAP/PA Images

Portlaoise native Tuohy and Dingle native O’Connor both helped Geelong win 88-68 in the first semi-final as they bounced back from last week’s 61-51 loss against Collingwood in the qualifying final.

Geelong enjoyed a strong start as they raced in front 32-7 after the opening quarter before West Coast Eagles countered to trail 45-35 after the second quarter and went on to enjoy a 67-63 lead at the end of the third quarter. But Geelong finished in powerful fashion to have 20 points to spare at the end.

Tuohy was an interchange selection who had 27 disposals (21 kick and 6 hand) while also claiming eight marks. O’Connor started as a half-back and had 14 disposals (6 kick and 8 hand) while also having two marks.

This season has seen O’Connor make 22 AFL appearances in a breakout campaign while Tuohy, after an injury-interrupted start to the year, has had 17 outings to bring his AFL career total to 185.

Geelong now go forward to face Richmond in the first preliminary final next Friday. The second semi-final sees Brisbane Lions face GWS Giants tomorrow morning with the winners taking on Collingwood next weekend and the Grand Final is scheduled for 28 September at the MCG.

2019 AFL Finals

Saturday 14 September
Semi-final 2
Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants

Friday 20 September
Preliminary final 1
Richmond Tigers v Geelong Cats

Saturday 21 September
Preliminary final 2
Collingwood v Brisbane Lions/GWS Giants

Saturday 28 September
2019 AFL Grand final

