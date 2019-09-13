Tuohy and O'Connor help Geelong get back on track with win in 2019 AFL finals

IRISH PLAYERS ZACH Tuohy and Mark O’Connor are still in the hunt for glory in the 2019 AFL Finals after helping Geelong Cats to victory this morning against West Coast Eagles.

Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong against West Coast Eagles. Source: AAP/PA Images

Portlaoise native Tuohy and Dingle native O’Connor both helped Geelong win 88-68 in the first semi-final as they bounced back from last week’s 61-51 loss against Collingwood in the qualifying final.

Geelong enjoyed a strong start as they raced in front 32-7 after the opening quarter before West Coast Eagles countered to trail 45-35 after the second quarter and went on to enjoy a 67-63 lead at the end of the third quarter. But Geelong finished in powerful fashion to have 20 points to spare at the end.

Tuohy was an interchange selection who had 27 disposals (21 kick and 6 hand) while also claiming eight marks. O’Connor started as a half-back and had 14 disposals (6 kick and 8 hand) while also having two marks.

This season has seen O’Connor make 22 AFL appearances in a breakout campaign while Tuohy, after an injury-interrupted start to the year, has had 17 outings to bring his AFL career total to 185.

Geelong now go forward to face Richmond in the first preliminary final next Friday. The second semi-final sees Brisbane Lions face GWS Giants tomorrow morning with the winners taking on Collingwood next weekend and the Grand Final is scheduled for 28 September at the MCG.

2019 AFL Finals

Saturday 14 September

Semi-final 2

Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants

Friday 20 September

Preliminary final 1

Richmond Tigers v Geelong Cats

Saturday 21 September

Preliminary final 2

Collingwood v Brisbane Lions/GWS Giants

Saturday 28 September

2019 AFL Grand final

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud