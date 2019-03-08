Golovkin to return in June after signing DAZN deal

GENNADY GOLOVKIN IS set to make his return to the ring in June after signing a six-fight broadcast deal with DAZN.

Golovkin has not fought since losing his WBC and WBA world middleweight titles in a rematch with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last September.

The 36-year-old from Kazakhstan could fight Alvarez for a third time after committing to a three-year contract with DAZN, with whom the Mexican superstar signed a multi-million dollar 11-fight deal last October.

Golovkin will take on a yet-to-be-named opponent in June, nine months after Alvarez consigned him to the first defeat of his career in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez won a 12-round majority decision over Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas last year. Source: Chris Farina

“DAZN has quickly become the new home of boxing by making the biggest events easily available to the fans,” said Golovkin, who is enthused by the opportunities boxers fighting under his GGG Promotions banner will enjoy through the deal.

“When deciding on where I wanted to continue my career, DAZN’s global vision perfectly matched my goals – not just for my career but the opportunity to showcase talented Eastern European fighters to the world.

“Thank you to my fans for all of the loyal support and I look forward to you joining me on DAZN.”

WBC and WBA strap-holder Alvarez will fight the IBF’s 160lbs champion Daniel Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena on May 4.

