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Geoff Parling was involved in a heated moment with TNT Sports presenters.
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Geoff Parling explains angry reaction to Craig Doyle after ball was kicked towards players

There was a heated moment between the Leicester boss and members of the TNT Sports team at Villa Park.
7.37pm, 28 Mar 2026

LEICESTER TIGERS BOSS Geoff Parling says he was protecting his players when he was involved in a heated exchange with TV presenters ahead of their Prem match with Gloucester at Villa Park on Saturday.

Footage showed TNT Sports’ Craig Doyle inviting Liam MacDevitt to attempt a conversion, saying it was an initiation as a new member of the presenting team.

MacDevitt sent his kick from out on the touchline towards the posts in the direction of where Leicester players were warming up, prompting a furious response from Parling.

He marched over, pushing Doyle out of the way after the presenter asked: “Would you sign him Geoff?”.

“It’s f****** not on,” Parling said.

Doyle apologised for the language, saying: “Geoff not happy about that.”

Speaking after the game to BBC Radio Leicester, Parling said: “The producer from TNT has just come and apologised to me. They had something set up that wasn’t passed with anybody, without our knowledge.

“I’m very wary I need to protect my players and certainly balls flying towards our players that could go anywhere where there’s an injury risk, then I’m obviously not going to be happy.”

TNT Sports declined to comment.

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