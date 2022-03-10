Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 10 March 2022
Georgia bag 2023 World Cup spot after Russia ban

The awarding of points following the exclusion of Russia means Georgia cannot now be overhauled in qualifying.

By AFP Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,995 Views 0 Comments
The William Webb Ellis trophy.
Image: Getty Images/World Rugby Pool Pics/Pascal le Segretain/INPHO
GEORGIA HAVE SECURED their place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after all remaining games involving Russia in the Rugby Europe Championship 2022 were abandoned, World Rugby announced Thursday.

Russia and Belarus were last week suspended from all international rugby “until further notice” following the invasion of Ukraine.

The award of four match points to each of the three teams set to play Russia — Georgia, Portugal and the Netherlands — means that the Lelos are now guaranteed a top-two finish in the region’s overall qualification table.

Taking results from the Rugby Europe Championship in 2021 and 2022 into account, Georgia cannot be overhauled as the first or second-ranked team and are still firm favourites to claim the Europe 1 spot at France 2023.

Georgia become the 15th team to qualify for Rugby World Cup 2023, following in the footsteps of Samoa and Uruguay who secured their places via the regional qualification process in 2021.

Georgia have competed at every Rugby World Cup since their first appearance in the sport’s showcase tournament in Australia in 2003. They achieved a best-ever third-place pool finish at England 2015 but only won one game at the last tournament in Japan. 

– © AFP 2022

