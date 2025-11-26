Tipperary county board nominate Ger Ryan to run for GAA president

TIPPERARY GAA COUNTY Board have unanimously agreed to nominate Ger Ryan as a candidate for GAA President at Congress in February 2026.

The Templederry Kenyons clubman was Chairperson of Munster GAA from 2022 to 2025, and will bid to become the first Tipperary man to become GAA President in over half a century. Séamus Ó Riain held the role from 1967 to 1970.

Ryan was also Vice-Chairperson of Munster GAA from 2019-22, Chairperson of Munster GAA Coaching and Games Committee 2019-22; PRO for Munster GAA 2014-17; PRO for Tipperary GAA 2009-13, and Tipperary Delegate to Munster Council 2017-19.

Ryan has served on a number of national committees and held various roles within Tipperary, including Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer of Tipperary Supporters Club fundraising body, and liaison and logistics officer for Tipperary senior hurling team 1999 to 2011. He was Chair of his club, Templederry Kenyons, from 1991-94 and held several other roles in the club and is a current Committee member.

Ryan said: “After 30 plus years of involvement at all levels of administration in the GAA, it is an absolute privilege to be nominated to run for Uachtarán of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“This Association is fundamentally an incredible and unmatched sporting and cultural organisation but one I truly feel is about more than sport. It is a glue for communities right across the island of Ireland, and indeed for many Irish communities abroad, giving people an identity and sense of place that no other organisation, and certainly no volunteer led organisation, does at this level today.

“The Association is remarkable in terms of the quality of our games, our players, our volunteers and our facilities, from Croke Park itself right through to clubs across urban and rural Ireland.

“It has managed to deliver all of that through being volunteer led and amateur status, which is something incredible and unique. Preserving that amateur status is one of a number of significant challenges ahead that I believe I can help navigate the GAA through.

“Other key issues ahead for us include how we approach integration of the GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association as well as dealing with significant demographic changes that are posing serious questions for the future of the Association in both rural and urban areas.”

“I am deeply honoured by the opportunity afforded to me by my home county by way of nominating me to contest this election. I look forward to meeting and listening to people in the coming months as we collectively seek to continue to grow and enhance the GAA’s impact in terms of serving players, volunteers, supporters and indeed communities in Ireland and around the world.”