This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

German football clubs agree plans to allow fans to return next month

Grounds are set to partially open to supporters from mid-September.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,187 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5167668
Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga title.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga title.
Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga title.
Image: DPA/PA Images

FOOTBALL CLUBS IN Germany’s top two divisions have agreed to plans drawn up by the league which could allow the partial return of fans to stadiums from mid-September, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the plans proposed by the German Football League (DFL) for the new season, which starts on 18 September, the clubs agreed on four key points.

Fans would only be allowed to sit, tickets would be personalised so spectators could be traced, alcohol at matches would be banned until October and there will be no away fans until the end of the year.

The plan is however subject to approval by German authorities, with health ministers of the country’s 16 states to meet on Monday over the issue.

Germany has recorded 211,281 cases and 9,156 deaths due to the coronavirus, and in April began easing curbs imposed to halt transmission.

But fears are growing over a second wave as daily number of new infections was steadily climbing again, in recent weeks hitting levels not seen since May.

“The priority in Germany at the moment is not full stadiums, but people’s health,” said Christian Seifert, chief executive of the Bundesliga after a virtual meeting of the clubs.

“When and how many spectators are allowed to return to the stadiums is not a decision for the DFL to make.”

The league’s plans for fans to return has been the subject of debate among politicians and virologists in Germany.

Several fan groups have also criticised the plans, fearing long-term restrictions of their rights.

However, the league insists any changes would only be temporary while the pandemic continues to be a factor.

Seifert says the rate of infection must be taken into account and “should by no means be underestimated”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Professional football can only return to normality in stages,” he added.

“We will have to regain normality in small steps. We cannot go from zero to 100.”

After a two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final nine rounds of last season’s Bundesliga matches were completed behind closed doors in late June.

Amid tight hygiene measures, Germany was the first country to restart its league season which paved the way for other top European leagues to follow suit.

However, Bundesliga clubs lose millions of euros in matchday revenue for each game played in front of empty stands and are eager to welcome fans back.

For example, Borussia Dortmund, who finished second to champions Bayern Munich last season, are planning to have up to 15,000 fans for home games next season.

On a typical match day in Dortmund, over 81,000 spectators would fill Signal Iduna Park.

However, Seifert said even a figure of 10,000 at matches would be hard to justify with large events banned in Germany until 31 October.

“Nobody at the DFL will require a specific number of fans,” he said.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie