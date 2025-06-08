The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal as France beat Germany
FRANCE BEAT GERMANY 2-0 in the Nations League third-place playoff today.
Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise scored the goals for Didier Deschamps’ side.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
kylian mbappe Nations League Report Soccer France Germany