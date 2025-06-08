Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal as France beat Germany

Michael Olise was also on target for Didier Deschamps’ side.
4.26pm, 8 Jun 2025

FRANCE BEAT GERMANY 2-0 in the Nations League third-place playoff today.

Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise scored the goals for Didier Deschamps’ side.

More to follow

