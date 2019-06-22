This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
VAR plays part again as rock solid Germany the first to reach last eight at World Cup

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Nigeria 3-0 and are yet to concede at the tournament.

By AFP Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 6:50 PM
9 minutes ago 191 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693932

France Germany Nigeria WWCup Soccer Lea Schueller's late goal sealed the deal. Source: AP/PA Images

GERMANY BECAME THE first team to secure their place in the last eight of the Women’s World Cup after Lea Schueller’s late strike completed a hard-fought 3-0 win over underdogs Nigeria on Saturday. 

The two-time world champions had VAR to thank for their first two goals in a physical encounter in Grenoble, before striker Schueller sealed the win eight minutes from time.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side are yet to concede a goal in their four games at the World Cup so far.

Captain Alexandra Popp gave Germany the lead on 20 minutes, nodding Lina Magull’s in-swinging corner inside the far post. 

Magull was involved again as Germany doubled the lead minutes later.

The midfielder was caught on the knee as Nigerian left-back Evelyn Nwabouku attempted to clear a loose ball in the area. 

After reviewing the incident on the touchline, the referee awarded Germany a penalty, and striker Sara Daebritz made no mistake from 12 yards.

Three yellow cards were awarded in the second half as the Nigerians were unable to battle their way back into the game. 

Schueller put paid to their hopes on 82 minutes, pouncing on a mistake from Halimat Ayinde and smashing the ball into the bottom corner. 

Germany will face either Sweden or Canada, who play on Monday, in the quarter-final next weekend.

- © AFP, 2019

AFP

