41-year-old Buffon searching for new club after PSG departure

The Italian goalkeeper will leave the French champions after just one season.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 5:01 PM
50 minutes ago 2,227 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4669514
Buffon's departure from PSG was announced on Wednesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GIANLUIGI BUFFON WILL leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former Italy captain’s contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

“Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper’s contract which expires on 30 June 2019,” PSG said in a statement.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy’s most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.

He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.

“Today my adventure outside Italy comes to an end,” he said. “I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the whole club and my team-mates.

I wish you all the best, convinced that together you will write the pages of a wonderful story.

“Ernest Hemingway wrote that there are only two places in the world where people can live happily: at home and in Paris. Today onwards, this will also apply to me: Paris, in some way, will always remain my home… Allez Paris!”

- © AFP, 2019 

