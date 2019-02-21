French midfielder joins Derry City from Greek Super League side

Seraf with Derry boss Declan Devine. Source: Derrycityfc.net

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of French attacking midfielder Gianni Seraf.

The 24-year-old joins the Candystripes on a one-year deal.

Having most recently played for Panionios in the Greek Super League, Seraf has been without a club since departing in January.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ciaron Harkin has extended his contract at the Brandywell until 2021.

“He has come in and brought a breath of fresh air to the club, to the team and to the environment,” manager Declan Devine said of 23-year-old, who joined from Coleraine in a swap deal with Ben Doherty earlier this year.

Here’s a clip of Seraf in action:

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: