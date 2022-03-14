Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 March 2022
Kamara 'vindicated' after Slavia Prague defender drops appeal against 10-match ban for racial abuse

Ondrej Kudela says he is withdrawing his action after being told he would not face criminal charges in Scotland.

By Press Association Monday 14 Mar 2022, 8:25 PM
35 minutes ago 637 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
GLEN KAMARA FEELS “vindicated” after Ondrej Kudela dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing the Rangers midfielder.

Slavia Prague defender Kudela announced on Friday that he was withdrawing his action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, days after being told he would not face criminal charges in Scotland.

Kudela was banned by UEFA for 10 games after being found to have racially abused Kamara during a Europa League game at Ibrox on March 18 last year.

Writing on his verified Twitter account, Kamara said: “I feel vindicated as Kudela drops his appeal against 10 match ban by @UEFA for racially abusing me 1 year ago-I’m grateful to @RangersFC, our fans & the many other fans/clubs who supported me- but I also want to thank my lawyer @AamerAnwar who fought my corner unconditionally.”

Kudela, who denied using the term “monkey” while insulting Kamara with his hand over his mouth, stated last week that he wanted to focus on football and draw a line under the incident.

The 34-year-old, whose suspension ruled him out of the Euro 2020 finals, added: “I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can’t take it back now. I’m so sorry.”

About the author:

Press Association

