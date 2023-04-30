Glenn Ryan: 'It's meant to be a neutral venue, they say. It's not'

KILDARE BOSS GLENN Ryan cut a frustrated figure post-match.

Both at the 0-14 to 0-12 Leinster semi-final defeat to Dublin, but more so, GAA officialdom and other off-field matters.

Ryan insisted he took no issue with Fergal Kelly’s refereeing of the game, but hit out at other officiating instances and questioned an unfair advantage for Dublin at Croke Park.

He also took aim at the throw-in time change at HQ today, but stressed this caused disruption for both teams.

Kildare’s clash with the Dubs was due to get underway at 4pm, but it was pushed to 4.30pm after the opening semi-final meeting of Louth and Offaly went to extra-time.

Ryan said he had to contend with a similar change last week against Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park, as he launched his latest scathing assessment.

Having spoken out on GAA Go moments beforehand, the Lilywhites’ manager told a post-match press conference:

“We were down in Carlow last week and you’re told out on the pitch on the intercom that the game is delayed 10 minutes. Nothing came through our official channels.

“Today, we’re told that the [Louth-Offaly] game has gone to extra time, it’s been pushed back to half four, maybe 25 to five. That’s if it doesn’t go to penalties – and if it goes to penalties, we’ll let you know what the next start is.

“I thought we’re past that, planning just in case. Surely, if the game today was started to take penalties and extra-time into account, well then it should have been — not time set, well if this happens, we can change things around.

“But then there’s the familiarity that Dublin have with here, that no other county gets a chance of it, and it does benefit them. I’m probably echoing the thoughts of most other counties.

“Then the sideline — it’s always our players who are told to put the gumshield in by a fourth official or a fifth official. It’s always the fourth official telling our sideline to maybe step back a bit, when a mentor from the Dublin team is actually standing in ours.”

“And then you see a sideline ball that’s nowhere near a sideline ball, and it’s given against you,” Ryan added in reference to a controversial call against substitute Daniel Flynn.

“It was no one incident in the game that swung it, and I thought [referee] Fergal Kelly did a very good job of it. You can talk about sour grapes if you like, but it’s a familiarity – that’s certainly not Dublin’s fault.

“It’s frustrating. And all these calls seem to come at the big moments when it’s going into the deciding stages of the game. Fergal Kelly, I thought did a great job, but in general, from the sideline, from officials, you just always feel that you’re getting treated second rate.

“I don’t want people thinking that I’m sitting up here giving out because we were beaten. I’m frustrated we were beaten, absolutely, but it’s meant to be a neutral venue, they say. It’s not.”

Kildare pushed the 13 in-a-row chasing Leinster champions all the way in a surprisingly close battle in front of 30,499 fans, but ultimately fell short after late points from Cormac Costello and Lorcan O’Dell.

The Lillies were 0-8 to 0-6 up at half time and stretched their lead to four early in the second period. Reflecting on the game overall, Ryan began: “Frustration, but at the same time, huge pride the players.

“We would have had some tough days over the last number of weeks, at no stage have any of the players looked the other way other than themselves to try and improve things. That was reflected out there there. They really put themselves in a position of winning the game and when they were in that position, they didn’t shy away from it. Maybe with better execution, we could have won the game.”

They remain in the All-Ireland race, results elsewhere ensuring they avoid the Tailteann Cup route. Ryan added that was a consolation of sorts, and a massive relief after the prospect occupied his thoughts in recent weeks.

“Fuck sake, it’d keep you awake at night! People say you don’t think about it, of course you think about it. Because we’re a proud county and we want to be putting ourselves in the position of competing at that level.

“I certainly firmly believe that we proved today we should be competing at this level. But Jaysis, it’s tough going. You have to give out about them in some ways, but it’s a great system. It has you hanging and it keeps you awake at night, but it keeps everybody interested and from a team perspective, it makes every game hugely important.”