Glenn Ryan steps down as Kildare manager following Tailteann Cup exit

GLENN RYAN has stepped down as Kildare manager following his side’s quarter-final exit of the Tailteann Cup to neighbours Laois.
The Lilywhites lost 2-11 to 0-12 in Tullamore this afternoon, to complete a disappointing year where they were relegated to Division Three and knocked out of Leinster Championship at the semi-final stage by Louth.
A statement from Kildare GAA read: “Kildare GAA can confirm that Glenn Ryan has stepped down as Kildare Senior Football Manager following today’s defeat to Laois in the Tailteann Cup.
“We would like to thank Glenn and his management team for their commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA over the past three years.”
Kildare were relegated from Division One in 2022, Ryan’s first year in charge having taken over from Jack O’Connor. This happened despite some promising results and performances. These included a draw with Kerry, victory over Dublin and an emphatic win over Monaghan. Yet five points was not enough to keep them up and Kildare went down with Dublin, on four points.
That season’s Leinster final between the pair was a torrid afternoon for Ryan and his management team made up of accomplished former players of the county such as Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Johnny Doyle.
Dublin hit five first-half goals and went on to win by 5-17 to 1-15.
Kildare adopted a more guarded approach when facing Dublin in the 2023 Leinster semi-final and lost by just two points, 0-14 to 0-12, to the side which ultimately won the All-Ireland title.
In the previous round, Kildare had beaten today’s conquerors Laois 4-30 to 2-9, giving some indication how badly the Lilywhites have misfired in 2024.
Today at Tullamore, goals from Mark Barry and Evan O’Carroll – one in either half – helped Laois to their first championship victory over Kildare since 2005. Laois are now through to a Tailteann Cup semi-final against Antrim.