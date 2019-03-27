This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming

After being corralled into international retirement, Glenn Whelan proved his worth last night against Georgia.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4563369

FOR GLENN WHELAN, the sense of satisfaction from his important contribution to the Republic of Ireland’s win over Georgia was multiplied by the fact that it came just four months after he thought he’d worn the green jersey for the final time.

Despite never announcing an intention to step away from the set-up, Whelan was corralled into international retirement in November by previous manager Martin O’Neill, who designated the friendly against Northern Ireland as his farewell.

Glenn Whelan acknowledges the fans after the game Glenn Whelan salutes the Ireland supporters after the win against Georgia. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Whelan led the team out as captain at the Aviva Stadium, before seemingly waving goodbye to Ireland supporters as he was replaced by Conor Hourihane in the 36th minute of the goalless draw.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old was back at the Dublin 4 venue last night, producing a fine display in the middle of the park in the 1-0 victory against the Georgians. Like the man who paved the way for his return, it was a Second Coming for the Aston Villa player.

After O’Neill was succeeded by Mick McCarthy in December, Whelan received a call from the new man in charge, who reckoned he still had a few more caps to add to the tally of 85. McCarthy’s decision was vindicated by his performance last night.

“I never retired,” Whelan said afterwards. “Obviously Martin O’Neill at the time was going about his thing and I understood that because I’m getting on in age. I’m very grateful to Martin and to then get the phone call from Mick to come back.

“I didn’t know where I was going to stand, whether it was just to be around the lads. But I’m pushing them. We’ve got a few lads coming through who need that little bit of experience so I can pass that on a little bit.”

He added: “It’s a privilege to come back and put the jersey on. In November I thought that was going to be the last time I’d ever do it. When I got the phone call to come back, there were no second questions. It was ‘get the tickets booked and I’m there’. I know where I stand. I know I’m getting on a little bit. If I come and do my part, I’m more than happy.”

Ireland v Georgia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland - 26 Mar 2019 Whelan challenges Georgia's Jaba Kankava. Source: Ben Ryan

Having played no part in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Gibraltar, Whelan was given the nod for the visit of Georgia. It was his first competitive start since the 1-1 draw with the same opposition in Tbilisi in September 2017.

Following a dismal 2018, back-to-back wins have lifted the mood by giving Ireland an encouraging start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. It resumes with a trip to Denmark on 7 June, followed by a home game against Gibraltar three days later. 

“The two games were banana skins a little bit,” said Whelan. “Gibraltar was a tough game with the conditions but it’s two wins, two clean sheets and it gives us something to build on.

“We’ll definitely come back in the summer with a little bit of confidence. The last 12 months have been a little bit difficult but hopefully we’ve got the fans back on side a little bit by giving them something to shout about.

“The new management crew have come in and given all the lads a bit of a gee-up. We’ve always gone out there to do our best. It’s not as if we don’t. We were going through a little bit of a sticky time. Hopefully we’ve turned a corner.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie