Ireland midfielder Glen Whelan released by Aston Villa following Premier League promotion

The Dubliner made 38 appearances for Aston Villa last season but has not had his contract renewed.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 4:17 PM
22 minutes ago 1,340 Views 4 Comments
Whelan celebrates Aston Villa's promotion win against Derby County.
Image: Mike Egerton
Whelan celebrates Aston Villa's promotion win against Derby County.
Whelan celebrates Aston Villa's promotion win against Derby County.
Image: Mike Egerton

FIVE DAYS AFTER Aston Villa’s return to the Premier League was confirmed, Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan has been released by the club after two seasons.

The 35-year-old featured prominently for Dean Smith’s side throughout last season, making 38 appearances across all competitions, but departs Villa Park alongside seven other team-mates.

The club confirmed on Saturday afternoon that Whelan, Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Albert Adomah, Ritchie De Laet, Mark Bunn and Micah Richards had all been released.

Villa beat Frank Lampard’s Derby County 2-1 in a dramatic play-off final at Wembley on Monday afternoon, ensuring their return to the top-flight of English football following a three-year absence after the side’s relegation in 2016.

Whelan did not feature in Monday’s victory, but was a regular in midfield as Villa went 12 games and more than two months unbeaten in the Championship, stretching from the end of February until May.

The Dubliner shone during Ireland’s Euro 2020 victory against Georgia in March and has been named in Mick McCarthy’s squad for this month’s double-header against Denmark and Gibraltar.

