Glenn Whelan (file photo). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeIrish Eye

Glenn Whelan to take interim charge of Wigan

Former Ireland international takes over from departed Shaun Maloney.
11.22am, 2 Mar 2025

GLENN WHELAN IS taking interim charge of Wigan Athletic following the departure of manager Shaun Maloney.

The League One club announced this morning that they have parted company with Maloney, who was appointed in January 2023 and steered the Latics through turbulent times.

First-team coach Whelan now takes interim charge, assisted by Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.

The former Ireland international, who was part of John O’Shea’s interim Ireland staff, has been in his role at Wigan since September 2024. 

