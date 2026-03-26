Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Czechia

Caoimhín Kelleher: Couldn’t be faulted for the goals in normal time. Didn’t have much to do otherwise until the shootout. And could so easily have been Ireland’s hero after saving Mojmír Chytil’s penalty. 7

Nathan Collins: Was solid at the back and also posed a threat down the other end, hitting the bar early on and heading narrowly wide amid a frantic opening. 7

Dara O’Shea: Arguably Ireland’s standout player, O’Shea made a couple of vital defensive interventions and had a hand in Ireland’s second goal, with his header causing Matěj Kovář to unwittingly turn it into the net. 8

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Jake O’Brien: Looked comfortable at the back for the most part, and his long throws caused the Czechs some serious problems in the first half, especially. 7

Seamus Coleman: Led by example and was consistently composed on the ball and astute in his decision-making. Though with little first-team football at Everton, it was no major surprise to see him go off in the 96th minute. 7

Ryan Manning: Did okay on the ball and delivered some threatening set pieces, but will regret needlessly conceding a first-half penalty that proved costly. 6

Jayson Molumby: Worked hard and was unlucky not to score in the second half with his shot from distance coming back off the post. 7

Jack Taylor: Offered his usual energy and enthusiasm, but was always walking a tightrope after picking up an early yellow card, and that was undoubtedly a big factor in Hallgrímsson’s decision to substitute him in the 68th minute. 6

Finn Azaz: Was key to Ireland’s revival against Hungary, but it didn’t really happen for Azaz tonight with Ireland frequently on the back foot and not too many chances to produce one of his trademark defence-splitting passes. A difficult night was compounded by his miss in the shootout. 6

Chiedozie Ogbene: Had some good runs down the right and was a vital outlet to relieve pressure by winning free kicks and carrying the ball forward. It’s a shame that his lack of recent first-team football meant he tired and had to go off in extra time. 7

Troy Parrott: Was feeding off scraps for a lot of the night, but took both of his penalties well and ran his heart out as usual. 7

Substitutions: A mixed bag. Alan Browne did okay but missed the spot kick, Jimmy Dunne bolstered the defence, Robbie Brady looked solid, and Adam Idah had occasional bright moments, while Sammie Szmodics and Harvey Vale weren’t on long enough to influence the game. 6