Cork's Sara Byrne one shot off the lead in Morocco on busy day for Irish golfers

IRELAND’S SARA BYRNE is in a share of second, one shot off the lead, at this weekend’s Ladies European Tour event in Morocco.

Her Irish counterparts Lauren Walsh, Anna Foster and Olivia Mehaffey have all made the cut after the second and penultimate round of the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Byrne is six-under overall after a round of 69 today improved on her opening 71.

The Corkwoman is tied with Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz and Helen Briem of Germany, one shot off lead held by Singapore star Shannon Tan.

Byrne carded six birdies — on the second, sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 15th — while she finished with back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th, having previously went one over on hole five.

“It’s been a good day,” said Byrne “It’s always great being in contention coming into the final day, especially as a rookie. I honestly just played really solid today, putted well, and it’s always a nice day when you have seven birdies on the cards.”

Walsh and Mehaffey are both two-under after rounds of 69 and 73 today, while Foster dropped back to two-over after a frustrating 78.

Meanwhile, Seamus Power is in action at the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour.

He is even-par thru seven holes at the time of writing, with the projected cut two-under.

Tom McKibbin has continued his impressive start to his LIV Golf career in Saudi Arabia. He added a three-under 69 to his opening 65 in Riyadh today. He’s six off the lead held by Adrian Meronk heading into the final round, tied for sixth with Legion XIII team-mate Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff.

Legion XIII lead the team event by 11 strokes. McKibbin was instrumental again today with birdies on the second, fifth, 10th and 13th and a sole bogey on the 11th.

Following her top-10 finish last weekend, Leona Maguire is nine shots off the lead at the LGPA Founders Cup.

Maguire opened with a disappointing 73 yesterday, but bounced back with a three-under 68 in Florida. The Cavan golfer is now one-under overall, with Yealimi Noh and Jin Hee Im sharing the lead.

Maguire started on the back nine, shooting birdies on the 10th, 16th and 17th and adding two more on the fourth and sixth. Bogeys arrived on the third and 14th.

Pádraig Harrington has dropped back to seven off the Trophy Hassan II lead on the Champions Tour. The Dubliner is even par after rounds of 72 and 74 respectively. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker are joint top of the leaderboard in Morocco.

And on the Men’s European Tour, Conor Purcell just made the cut at the Qatar Masters. Purcell shot a round of 72 and sits one-under overall, nine off the lead owned by Brandon Robinson Thompson.

More to follow.