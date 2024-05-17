Scottie Scheffler detained by police after traffic incident at PGA Championship

LAST UPDATE | 38 mins ago
“Right now, he’s going to jail.”— Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) May 17, 2024
Truly extraordinary video of Scottie Scheffler being arrested this morning at Valhalla Golf Club.
pic.twitter.com/g7983d54g5
GOLF WORLD NUMBER one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed by police and arrested early this morning after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Details of the arrest published by local police confirmed that Scheffler was arrested at 7.28am local-time. The arrest notice says: “There is no visitation until the inmate has been classified and moved to a housing unit.”
According to witnesses and US media reports, Scheffler was detained when he attempted to drive past an officer to get into the Kentucky course as police dealt with congestion caused by a separate accident that he was not involved in,
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington posted a video on X of Scheffler, wearing shorts and T-shirt with his hands held behind his back, being led away by police in the incident before dawn.
As police lights flashed in the dark, police shouted at witnesses to stand back and one officer said “right now, he is going to jail and there’s nothing you can do about it”.
Darlington said the incident was a misunderstanding over traffic flow, and a police officer had screamed at Scheffler to get out of his car and Scheffler was shoved against the vehicle and placed in handcuffs before being put in the back of a police car.
The PGA of America said the second round was delayed by more than an hour, without giving any further details.
© – AFP 2024 with reporting by Cormac Fitzgerald and Rónán Duffy