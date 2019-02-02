This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Higuain scores twice as Chelsea hammer Huddersfield

Eden Hazard also bagged a brace as Chelsea returned to winning ways.

By AFP Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 4:58 PM
42 minutes ago 1,443 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4473682
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his second goal this afternoon.
Image: John Walton
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his second goal this afternoon.
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his second goal this afternoon.
Image: John Walton

GONZALO HIGUAIN EASED the pressure on Maurizio Sarri as the Chelsea striker’s first goals for his new club inspired a 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield on Saturday.

Blues boss Sarri had been under fire after Chelsea suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat for 23 years in a humiliating 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Amid reports the Italian is already in danger of the sack less than a year after taking charge, he was indebted to his old friend Higuain for lifting the gloom around Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, signed on loan from Juventus at Sarri’s behest after their successful spell together at Napoli, opened his account early in the first half of Chelsea’s biggest win of the season.

It was the start of an influential display from the Argentine and, with Eden Hazard free to return to his preferred role on the flanks after a spell up front, Chelsea looked far more vibrant.

Hazard’s controversial penalty doubled Chelsea’s lead before half-time after referee Paul Tierney ruled Cesar Azpilicueta was fouled inside the area, when the offence actually took place just outside.

That welcome piece of good fortune for Sarri was followed by further goals for Hazard, Higuain and David Luiz after the interval as Chelsea ended a run of two successive league defeats in emphatic fashion.

After winning for only the second time in their last five league matches, Chelsea climb back into fourth place above Arsenal, who trail by three points and face Manchester City on Sunday, as they battle to qualify for the Champions League.

While Chelsea’s winter of discontent won’t seem so bleak for Sarri now, the Blues remain at a crossroads.

Much sterner tests await than Huddersfield, who are rooted to the bottom of the table and look destined for relegation after an 11th defeat in their last 12 league games.

Chelsea face a season-defining period that includes the League Cup final against Manchester City and meetings with Manchester United in the FA Cup and City and Tottenham in the league.

Sarri hasn’t helped his cause with rigid tactics and dubious man-management — conducting a long inquest with his players after the Bournemouth mauling and claiming they don’t understand even the basics of his system.

The 60-year-old is adamant his philosophy will work if he is given time.

But for ‘Sarri-ball’ to succeed, he needs Higuain to hit the ground running.

The Argentine had been off the pace in his first two Chelsea appearances, but he brings a more physical and authoritative presence than the unlamented Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea had failed to score in three of their last four league games, but Higuain ended that barren streak in the 16th minute.

When N’Golo Kante slipped a neat reverse pass towards Higuain, the 31-year-old timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, held off his marker and smashed a fierce first-time finish into the roof of the net.

Higuain isn’t all brute force. His clever movement was too much for Huddersfield to handle, and he was just off-target after gliding onto Marcos Alonso’s cross.

Chelsea’s constant pressure was rewarded with that dubious penalty on the stroke of half-time.

With Huddersfield offering so little threat, Azpilicueta was free to roam forward and the Chelsea defender’s run was ended by a crude shove from Elias Kachunga.

Hazard ignored Huddersfield’s protests as he calmly sent Jonas Lossl the wrong way from the spot.

That was Hazard’s 16th goal of the season and the 17th arrived in the 66th minute.

Ross Barkley’s fine pass put Hazard through on goal and he produced a deft first touch to round Lossl before finishing with a flourish from a tight angle.

Chelsea had their swagger back now and Higuain unfurled a majestic 20-yard strike that whistled into the top corner in the 66th minute.

Luiz’s 86th minute header deflected in off Kachunga to seal the rout.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Klopp bemused by Walker's deleted tweet: 'It says more about the other person'
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    ENGLAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie