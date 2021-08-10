Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 10 August 2021
Advertisement

Gordon Strachan back at Celtic in three-month consultancy role

He returns to the club but will keep his role as Dundee’s Technical Director.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,536 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5519937
Image: PA
Image: PA

GORDON STRACHAN IS rejoining Celtic on a three-month consultancy basis – but will continue as Dundee’s technical director.

The former Hoops manager will study the academy, B team and women’s set-up and make recommendations to chief executive Dom McKay.

Strachan, who spent four years as Celtic manager from 2005, said: “I am really looking forward to returning to the club to assist in these areas.

“The development of young players and seeing them improve and grow is a real passion for me and I will do anything I can to support the club in these areas.

“Great people at Celtic always do great work. I look forward to building on this work, liaising with Dom and all our Celtic colleagues once again and hope we can work together for the benefit of the club and these teams so they ultimately can develop further and bring Celtic success.”

The 64-year-old, whose son Gavin is a first-team coach at Parkhead, added: “I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee FC where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches.”

McKay has been contemplating changes to the structure of Celtic’s football department since taking over as chief executive earlier this year.

Nick Hammond left his role as head of football operations in March and has not been replaced.

McKay said: “Like all high-performance environments we never stand still and always seek development and improvement and I look forward to working with Gordon over the next three months, utilising the extensive expertise and knowledge he has to the benefit of the club.

“Gordon brings with him a wealth of experience in the areas of football development, from both his previous time here at Celtic and from the many roles he has held within football, including as our national team manager.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Gordon achieved great things for Celtic as our manager. It goes without saying that he has a really close connection to Celtic and of course a tremendous affection for the club.”

Dundee stressed that Strachan’s short-term stint with Celtic would “not affect his role” at the Kilmac Stadium.

The Tayside club added: “Since taking the role in 2019, Gordon has been a fantastic asset throughout the club.

“His main role has been working closely with the academy coaches and helping to develop the future talents of the club, work which we are excited to see continue.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie