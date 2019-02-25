This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is an opportunity missed by the GAA' - GPA respond after motion defeated at Congress

A proposal to seek representation on the CCCC received just 15% support from delegates.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Feb 2019, 6:09 PM
52 minutes ago 2,398 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4512682
GPA CEO Paul Flynn (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
GPA CEO Paul Flynn (file pic).
GPA CEO Paul Flynn (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GPA HAVE expressed their disappointment after their motion to seek representation on the CCCC was defeated at 2019 GAA Congress over the weekend.

The aim of Motion 31 was to allow the GPA nominate a representative for players in matters relating to inter-county hurling and football fixtures.

Their proposal failed after it received just 15% support from delegates in Wexford, an outcome which the GPA feels is “an opportunity missed by the GAA”.

The outcome of the vote on the GPA motion at Congress on Saturday was very disappointing,” a GPA statement released to The42 reads.

“We feel this is an opportunity missed by the GAA. The GPA wants to play its part in helping to reform and improve fixtures – an issue that impacts very directly on our members and something that we all care passionately about.

A seat at the CCCC would have allowed us to help shape that change.” 

The statement also outlined three key reasons behind submitting the motion before Congress, all of which relate to the importance of player input during the fixture-making process.

The GPA also argues that this kind of collaborative approach has proven to be beneficial for other sports around the world.

“Having player input in the overall fixture process would allow for a faster means to get matters resolved and it would help prevent issues from arising in the first place.

“A seat at the CCC would afford the GPA an opportunity to push for fast and effective action on the key findings of the recent ESRI report with regard to travel, no closed season, multiple eligibility and a high turnover of players.

“Involving players in the fixture-making process is recognised in many sports across the world, such as the AFL and World Rugby as an effective means of delivering a coherent programme of fixtures.

It makes sense to work in partnership with player bodies on fixture issues.

The statement concluded that the GPA will now “examine other routes for us to have a say directly on this issue.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie