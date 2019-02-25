'This is an opportunity missed by the GAA' - GPA respond after motion defeated at Congress

THE GPA HAVE expressed their disappointment after their motion to seek representation on the CCCC was defeated at 2019 GAA Congress over the weekend.

The aim of Motion 31 was to allow the GPA nominate a representative for players in matters relating to inter-county hurling and football fixtures.

Their proposal failed after it received just 15% support from delegates in Wexford, an outcome which the GPA feels is “an opportunity missed by the GAA”.

The outcome of the vote on the GPA motion at Congress on Saturday was very disappointing,” a GPA statement released to The42 reads.

“We feel this is an opportunity missed by the GAA. The GPA wants to play its part in helping to reform and improve fixtures – an issue that impacts very directly on our members and something that we all care passionately about.

A seat at the CCCC would have allowed us to help shape that change.”

The statement also outlined three key reasons behind submitting the motion before Congress, all of which relate to the importance of player input during the fixture-making process.

The GPA also argues that this kind of collaborative approach has proven to be beneficial for other sports around the world.

“Having player input in the overall fixture process would allow for a faster means to get matters resolved and it would help prevent issues from arising in the first place.

“A seat at the CCC would afford the GPA an opportunity to push for fast and effective action on the key findings of the recent ESRI report with regard to travel, no closed season, multiple eligibility and a high turnover of players.

“Involving players in the fixture-making process is recognised in many sports across the world, such as the AFL and World Rugby as an effective means of delivering a coherent programme of fixtures.

It makes sense to work in partnership with player bodies on fixture issues.

The statement concluded that the GPA will now “examine other routes for us to have a say directly on this issue.”

