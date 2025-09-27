GPA express disappointment at return of pre-season competitions in 2026

THE GPA SAYS “it is disappointing” that the GAA plans to reinstate pre-season competitions in 2026.

A note from GPA CEO Tom Parsons was issued to members in the wake of this decision, stressing the importance of player welfare and the need for “minimum of six-weeks’ break” before players return to collective training for the new season.

The note, which has been published in various publications and has been seen by The 42, reveals that 21 November has been set as the return-to-training date for male players to facilitate the pre-season competitions.

Earlier this week, delegates from the Ulster counties unanimously backed a return of the Dr McKenna Cup for the upcoming season. The competition was dropped in 2025, along with similar pre-season competitions in Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

The GPA Note in full reads:

“The GAA has confirmed the return of pre-season competitions in 2026. The decision has been made despite the GPA continuing to challenge the need for such competitions, particularly given the concerns repeatedly raised around player welfare.

“In addition, the GAA has set the official return to training date (for male players) as 21 November, providing six weeks in the lead up to the first competitive games which are permitted from 3 January, 2026. While teams may collectively gather for screening purposes before 21 November, all other activity should be conducted on an individual or pod basis until that date.

“The GPA is calling on all county managers – and we will be engaging directly with them – to ensure that every player receives a minimum of six-weeks’ break between the conclusion of their club commitments and the commencement of collective training.

“Where this requires a staggered or tiered return to training, that must be facilitated. Player recovery and rest periods cannot be compromised.”

“It is disappointing that, at a time when player welfare is being discussed as a priority and when noise is being made to reduce the costs of the inter-county game, the season is now being extended once again by the reintroduction of pre-season competitions. This runs contrary to much of the recent commentary on protecting player wellbeing and managing workloads responsibly.

“Nevertheless, we ask all players to work together with their teammates and managers to adhere to the official return-to-training date and to respect the principle of a proper off-season. Protecting your welfare is paramount — and ensuring a genuine six-week break is a standard we must all uphold.”