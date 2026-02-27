'Totally unacceptable': GPA hit out after Clare-Wexford camogie pitch controversy

THE GPA BELIEVES the Clare v Wexford camogie match “should have been postponed” after the league fixture prompted a controversial reaction in relation to the condition of the pitch.

Following an inquiry from The 42, the GPA Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Gemma Begley, said that it is “totally unacceptable” and “shouldn’t be happening.”

On Saturday, the Division 1B game between Clare and Wexford was moved from Clareabbey to Meelick where the hosts won 0-15 to 0-9. Photos of the alternative venue show that the pitch was in poor condition before the game took place, but The 42 understands that it was deemed playable following a pitch inspection.

The pitch in front of the goal in Meelick before the Clare v Wexford game. Dean Goodison Dean Goodison

A similar controversy took place in Ladies football last weekend. Sunday’s Division 3 game between Roscommon and Down was moved from Páirc Esler in Newry to a 4G pitch in Cherryvale, Belfast where Down prevailed 1-12 to 2-6.

Roscommon manager Finbar Egan told The 42 that there were no flags, dugouts or ambulance service provided at the new venue and believes that the astroturf surface was a contributing factor in three serious injuries to his players.

“There’s no way on earth a men’s inter-county team would accept that,” he added on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Kilkenny hurlers refused to play a Walsh Cup game against Westmeath after manager Derek Lyng said the St Loman’s 3G pitch at Dovida Lakepoint Park was “not fit for purpose.”

Begley says the GPA does not wish to discredit the volunteers involved with the counties at the centre of these controversies, but feels the players deserve better treatment.

“Bottom line is it’s totally unacceptable and shouldn’t be happening. It seems clear the Clare v Wexford game should have been postponed rather than played on that pitch.”

She added that lessons must be learned to avoid a repeat of these events ahead of championship, and also with a view to being prepared for the integration of all four codes in the future.

“No one wants to run down the hard-working volunteers trying their best to keep games running across the country, because I’m sure everyone involved has the best of intentions.

“Where is the joined up thinking and tangible progress as we move towards integration?

“Where are the joint fixtures committees or joint facilities’ committee across county boards?

In relation to the use of astroturf pitches, the GPA feel that they should only be used when both teams agree and believe that further research is required regarding ‘associated injury risk’.

Begley continued:

“Ideally you’d want all games played on grass pitches but with the reality of available grounds and the Irish winters, the sensible thing is that astro is usable as long as both teams agree in advance of the fixture. Obviously problems arise where you have a team travelling and the game is moved last minute and some players have nothing only metal studs with them – that definitely shouldn’t be happening.”

The Camogie Association released a statement to The 42 today regarding a review of the circumstances surrounding the Clare v Wexford game.

“The Camogie Association has completed its review of the Clare-Wexford fixture in the Centra Camogie Leagues.

“Additional guidelines are now being implemented to provide firmer timelines and clearer procedures for venue selection and venue changes.

“The Camogie Association is committed to continuous improvement, with player welfare always at the forefront of any decision-making.”

The LGFA provided the following statement to The 42 earlier this week:

“The LGFA has regulations in place to govern venue changes and the use of all-weather pitches. We commend all our county boards for their efforts in securing playable pitches during the recent adverse weather conditions, and across 68 games, we have had two postponements to date.

“We will continue to navigate the challenges that arise and take on board any feedback that comes our way.”

The 42 also contacted Down LGFA and Clare camogie for comment but did not receive a response.

