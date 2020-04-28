This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I was going to ring him today': Souness pays emotional tribute to Michael Robinson

The Liverpool and Ireland striker has died aged 61.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 12:41 PM
38 minutes ago 1,216 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5085946
Robinson, left, and Souness, right, celebrate with Alan Hansen during Liverpool's 1983/84 season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

GRAEME SOUNESS PAID a poignant tribute to “close pal” Michael Robinson, the former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker who has died aged 61.

Robinson revealed in December 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma and a tweet from his verified Twitter account on Tuesday morning confirmed his death.

“He was a close pal of mine and I’m absolutely sick for his family,” former team-mate Souness told Sky Sports. “It’s a sad day for me.

“My friendship started with him when he first joined Liverpool, we used to go to the Top Hat on a Thursday night for dinner, his wife and my wife as well, then obviously we became great pals at Liverpool.

“He wasn’t a superstar but he more than helped us in that year we managed to do the Treble, he played a big part in that, and he was good round the place, he was very popular.

“I’ve got so many fond memories of being in his company. If you were going for a night out, Michael would be the first one you’d invite. A real charming man, bon viveur, could tell great stories.”

Souness recalled one tale from Robinson, who scored four goals in 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, that demonstrated how highly he was regarded in Spain.

“He’d been out for lunch with Seve Ballesteros and he was walking down the street in Madrid, half a dozen people stopped and asked him for an autograph and only one asked Seve.

“He was rejoicing in that.”

Souness added: “I’ve tried to ring him a couple of times in the last couple of weeks. Michael was a very emotional man and he wouldn’t pick up the phone to me any more.

“It was only last night I was thinking I’m going to try him and try him until I get him, and I thought I won’t ring him now because he may be having an early bed.

“I was going to ring him today and I’ve not got a chance to speak to him.”

