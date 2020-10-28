BE PART OF THE TEAM

League Two club sack Irish boss Coughlan after nine games of the new season

The 45-year-old Dubliner has parted company with Mansfield Town, where he took charge last December.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 11:55 PM
Graham Coughlan: no longer in charge at Mansfield Town.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NUMBER OF Irish managers working in league football in England is down to three again after Graham Coughlan was relieved of his duties by Mansfield Town.

With the Stags failing to pick up a win from their first nine games of the League Two season, Coughlan has been sacked from a job he was appointed to last December.

The club reached the decision following last night’s 4-2 defeat at home to newly-promoted Barrow.

“Unfortunately, despite an overhaul in the playing squad during the close season, and with significant backing, we have not acquired the results needed at this stage of the season,” Mansfield Town’s owners John and Carolyn Radford said in a joint statement.

“We have parted company amicably and thank Graham for his endeavours and wish him every success in the future. Fresh leadership is now required to turn around our season.”

Coughlan, whose playing career included stints at Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, had steered Bristol Rovers to fourth place in League One when he dropped down a division towards the end of 2019 to take the reins at Mansfield.

The 45-year-old Dubliner made the decision in order to be closer to his Sheffield-based family, but ultimately the move hasn’t worked out in his favour.

He assembled a sizeable Irish contingent in his squad. Former U21 international Harry Charsley joined in January, followed during the summer by the arrivals of Corey O’Keeffe, Aaron O’Driscoll and Stephen McLaughlin.

Charsley scored his second goal of the season in last night’s loss to Barrow, while O’Driscoll – who was making his first league start following his departure from Southampton – was sent off in the second half for a second booking.

Along with Chris Hughton (Nottingham Forest), Brian Barry-Murphy (Rochdale) and John Sheridan (Wigan Athletic), Coughlan was one of four Irish managers in a job among the 92 clubs that make up the four tiers of league football in England.

Richard Cooper, Mansfield Town’s academy manager, has taken over at Field Mill on a temporary basis until a permanent successor to Coughlan is appointed.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

