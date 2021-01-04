2010 Leinster Championship winner Reilly calls time on Meath career

GRAHAM REILLY HAS played his last game for Meath.

The 32-year-old forward announced his retirement from inter-county football this afternoon.

In a social media statement, Reilly said it had been “a dream come true” to play for the Royals.

The St Colmcille’s player, who didn’t feature for Meath in 2020, had his final outing in the Super 8s defeat to Donegal in July 2019.

“As a young lad I always wanted to represent my county and for 12 years at senior level I got to do that,” he said. “It has been an honour and privilege to put on the green and gold jersey on so many occasions.”

Reilly was a key member of the last Meath panel to taste provincial success, having kicked 0-4 from play in the 2010 Leinster final win over Louth. He went on to receive an All-Star nomination that year.

He added: “There so many people I would like to thank – my dad and mam for driving me all over the county for years; my family and friends; my club St Colmcille’s for being there on and off the pitch for me; the supporters for sticking with me and the team through good and bad times; and all the management staff and players I played with for so many years.

“I have made some brilliant friends and memories. The highlight for me was to captain my side in 2017, an honour I will never forget.

“For now I want to wish the current Meath side all the best for the future.

“Thanks for all the memories.”