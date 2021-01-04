BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

2010 Leinster Championship winner Reilly calls time on Meath career

The 32-year-old St Colmcille’s forward has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

By Paul Dollery Monday 4 Jan 2021, 4:47 PM
42 minutes ago 766 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5315810
Graham Reilly captained Meath in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Graham Reilly captained Meath in 2017.
Graham Reilly captained Meath in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRAHAM REILLY HAS played his last game for Meath.

The 32-year-old forward announced his retirement from inter-county football this afternoon.

In a social media statement, Reilly said it had been “a dream come true” to play for the Royals.

The St Colmcille’s player, who didn’t feature for Meath in 2020, had his final outing in the Super 8s defeat to Donegal in July 2019.

“As a young lad I always wanted to represent my county and for 12 years at senior level I got to do that,” he said. “It has been an honour and privilege to put on the green and gold jersey on so many occasions.”

Reilly was a key member of the last Meath panel to taste provincial success, having kicked 0-4 from play in the 2010 Leinster final win over Louth. He went on to receive an All-Star nomination that year.

He added: “There so many people I would like to thank – my dad and mam for driving me all over the county for years; my family and friends; my club St Colmcille’s for being there on and off the pitch for me; the supporters for sticking with me and the team through good and bad times; and all the management staff and players I played with for so many years.

“I have made some brilliant friends and memories. The highlight for me was to captain my side in 2017, an honour I will never forget.

“For now I want to wish the current Meath side all the best for the future.

“Thanks for all the memories.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie