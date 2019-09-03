'Before I knew it, I was over there meeting everyone' - Rowntree sheds light on Munster move

FORMER ENGLAND PROP Graham Rowntree says he “can’t wait” to link up with Munster when his role with Georgia concludes following the World Cup.

Rowntree, who quit Harlequins last summer and became Georgia’s forwards coach for the World Cup run-in, told The Rugby Pod that upon arriving at Ireland’s southern province, he was reminded of his former club, Leicester Tigers, for whom he played between 1990 and 2007.

The 48-year-old also confirmed he will be taking up residence in a town which has produced some of the finest players ever to emerge from the province.

“I had a few days over there with the family a couple of weeks ago,” Rowntree said.

“Myself and Steve Larkham are coming in to work for Johann van Graan. It came about very quickly in May. Obviously, Jerry [Flannery] and Felix [Jones] decided not to stay, and I spoke to Johann. And I’ve known Johann a long time: I coached against him when he was with South Africa and I was with England.

And before I knew it, I was over there meeting everyone. It struck me — it just felt like my old club, it felt like Leicester: a big club, proud, big support base, and before I knew it, it was done. And I can’t wait, to be honest with you. I can’t wait to get over there. Been over, looked at a house — I’m living near Keith Wood in Killaloe.

“Munster — [European] semi-finals every year and yet they’re still striving. ‘That’s not good enough.’ Today (Monday), we see the Irish World Cup squad announcement and there’s 12 guys in there from Munster. It’s a proud day for the province. I’m looking forward to being part of a prestigious club.”

