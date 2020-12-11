Sligo sign recently departed Shamrock Rovers midfielder while O'Connor joins Shels

GREG BOLGER HAS signed a deal with Sligo Rovers following his recent departure from Shamrock Rovers.

The Dublin club declined to offer the midfielder an extension on his deal, which ran out following his final appearance for their FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk on Sunday.

Last month the former St Pat’s and Cork City player made his return to the field following a lengthy spell out with a broken leg.

The 32-year-old said Sligo manager Liam Buckley played a major role in his decision to join the club.

“Liam has always been in contact with me. I’m worked with him before and it’s a chance to sign with a club like Sligo Rovers steeped in history, I’m delighted to get it done and looking forward to the season.

He continued: “My contract was up at Shamrock Rovers and I looked around and it is always my motivation to join a club with ambition and wanting to win. I still have the ambition to do well. I’m looking to help Liam, I know he’s got a vision and he wants to get good players in to the club with the good ones there already. It was a no-brainer for me.

“Looking at the squad, and talking to Liam with the players he is trying to get into the club, it was something that appealed to me. I’m still as hungry as ever and I’m going up to give the club and Liam the best I can give him.”

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have confirmed the addition of ex-Preston, Cork City and Waterford player Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor, who can play across defence and midfield, is determined to add to Shelbourne’s promotion bid.

“I was in the First Division when I was younger with Waterford but I’m looking forward to pushing for the title,” he said.

Shelbourne boss Ian Morris added: “Kevin is a fantastic addition. He has a wand of a left peg, and his use of the ball is excellent.”