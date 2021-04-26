BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Irish left-back Cunningham rewarded with new Preston North End deal

The Galway native, who returned to Preston from Cardiff City in January, has extended his contract.

By Paul Dollery Monday 26 Apr 2021, 3:04 PM
36 minutes ago 541 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5420425
Fresh terms at Deepdale for Greg Cunningham.
Image: Preston North End FC
Fresh terms at Deepdale for Greg Cunningham.
Fresh terms at Deepdale for Greg Cunningham.
Image: Preston North End FC

GREG CUNNINGHAM HAS committed the next two years of his career to Preston North End.

The 30-year-old left-back has been rewarded with a new contract that commits him to the English Championship club until the summer of 2023.

Cunningham is in his second spell at Deepale, having departed in 2018 to join Premier League-bound Cardiff City.

He returned to Preston last January on loan until the end of the season, with his permanent exit from Cardiff later agreed.

“I am delighted to get things sorted,” the Galway native said of his new contract. “I have said since I returned to the club that I feel right at home and it is great to get it done before the season finishes.

“We’ve got two games to go, we want to pick up as many points as we can and then I can go home and relax, knowing my future is sorted at the club I love.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cunningham, who featured in the Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy in 2019, has four senior caps for his country, the most recent of which came in a February 2013 friendly against Poland.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie