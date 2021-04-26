Irish left-back Cunningham rewarded with new Preston North End deal

GREG CUNNINGHAM HAS committed the next two years of his career to Preston North End.

The 30-year-old left-back has been rewarded with a new contract that commits him to the English Championship club until the summer of 2023.

Cunningham is in his second spell at Deepale, having departed in 2018 to join Premier League-bound Cardiff City.

He returned to Preston last January on loan until the end of the season, with his permanent exit from Cardiff later agreed.

“I am delighted to get things sorted,” the Galway native said of his new contract. “I have said since I returned to the club that I feel right at home and it is great to get it done before the season finishes.

“We’ve got two games to go, we want to pick up as many points as we can and then I can go home and relax, knowing my future is sorted at the club I love.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cunningham, who featured in the Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy in 2019, has four senior caps for his country, the most recent of which came in a February 2013 friendly against Poland.