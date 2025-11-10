Hansen and Murray called up to Ireland squad as Osborne ruled out

IRELAND HAVE CALLED Connacht pair Mack Hansen and Darragh Murray into their squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Australia in Dublin.

Hansen, who has been sidelined with a foot injury in recent weeks, joins the squad as Ireland confirmed that Jamie Osborne has been ruled out of the rest of the November Tests with the shoulder injury he suffered against Japan on Saturday.

With Hugo Keenan sidelined due to injury, Osborne started both of Ireland’s autumn games against New Zealand and Chicago at fullback, but he dislocated his shoulder against the Japanese.

Advertisement

Jimmy O’Brien replaced Osborne at fullback in that Japan game and started at number 15 in both of Ireland’s summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal.

Hansen, who has only played one game this season due to a recurrence of the foot injury that ruled him out of the Lions Tests series, can play at fullback as well as on the wing.

Jacob Stockdale is another option at number 15 for Ireland, while Ciarán Frawley and Jack Crowley have both played at fullback in the past.

24-year-old Darragh Murray won his first two Ireland caps during the summer, starting against Georgia and Portugal, while he was in the second row as the Ireland XV team won well against Spain on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ireland have confirmed that Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier are both doubts for this weekend’s clash with Australia.

Ringrose missed last weekend’s game against Japan due to a hamstring injury, while van der Flier is also dealing with a hamstring complaint. Ireland say that “a decision on their availability will be made over the coming days.”

However, centre Stuart McCloskey is expected to take a full part in training this week after missing the Japan game with the groin injury he suffered while impressing against New Zealand.

The Ulster man will be hopeful of taking over in Ireland’s number 12 shirt again this weekend as Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies visit the Aviva Stadium.