Harrington slips back after difficult second round at PGA Tour event

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS slipped back in the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

The three-time major winner had made a stunning start to the PGA Tour event, sitting one shot off the lead after an opening-round 68.

However, he found the going tough on Friday. The 51-year-old completed 16 holes of his second round, with the tournament hit by weather delays. He carded a score of +2 on Friday, seeing him slip back to -2 overall. That puts him tied for 34th place, nine shots behind leader Patrick Rodgers on -11.

Harrington endured a tough start to the day with a bogey on the par 4 first hole. Although he got back on track with birdies on three and eight, he then bogied three of the next five holes.

Advertisement

He will complete his second round on Saturday afternoon (Irish time).

Meanwhile American Rodgers, ranked 143 in the world, scored seven birdies in an impressive second round, as he finished with 67 shots, building upon his opening day 66. He is three shots clear of nearest contenders Corey Conners and Roberto Díaz in joint-second place.